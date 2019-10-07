ISLAMABAD: Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri’s review petition over his recent disqualification from assembly membership has been upheld by the Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

Supreme Court of Pakistan in its ruling today, upheld the former deputy speaker’s review petition and asked the Election tribunal to cease and desist from holding an election on the seat till the matter reaches a conclusion in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and comprised of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, heard the case.

The Supreme Court maintained that an election cannot be held for the seat till a decisive verdict by the apex court is reached, the court suspended the order and restored Suri’s NA membership.

An election tribunal had declared his victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 (Quetta-II) as null and void and ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-polling in the constituency.

Advocate Naeem Bukhari representing Suri had filed a petition in the supreme court pleading to declare the decision of the election tribunal as void.

