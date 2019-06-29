Pakistan receives first tranche of $500 million from Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday has received the first tranche of US $500 million from Qatar that will help to boost the foreign-exchange reserves of the country, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the first instalment of $500 million was deposited to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The aid from Qatar will boost the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, said SBP.

Qatar had earlier announced a new investment worth a total of US $3 billion in the form of deposits and direct investments to Islamabad.

The Qatari support comes after Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s [two-day] visit to Pakistan to underscore the deep relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Saudi Arabia had earlier provided Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a similar amount every year in oil supply on deferred payments. Another Gulf state, the United Arab Emirates had also announced a $3 billion loan package for the country.

