ISLAMABAD: Commander of Qatari Amiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad al-Nabet met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad al-Nabet paid a visit to the PAF’s Air Headquarters in Islamabad today where he was given the guard of honour upon his arrival.

Later, he met the PAF chief Mujahid Anwar Khan where they discussed regional security and matter related to bilateral defence cooperation.

Al-Nabet praised the professionalism and self-reliance of the Pakistan Air Force.

During the meeting, Mujahid Anwar Khan said that Pakistan and Qatar have friendly ties.

The high-ups made agreement to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

