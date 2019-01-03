Qatar Airways Celebrates 20 years of operations to Lahore

DOHA: Qatar Airways is celebrating its 20th anniversary of flights to the historical cultural heart of Pakistan; Lahore.

Known as the second largest city in Pakistan and the capital of Punjab Province, Qatar Airways celebrated this long held commitment to the city of wonders with a cake cutting ceremony at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The airport also celebrated this occasion by distributing sweets to passengers and airport authorities, giving them a taste of Pakistan.

Lahore hosts most of the arts, cuisine, festivals, music, film-making of the country, making it appear among the most popular destinations in Pakistan. The national carrier of the state-of-Qatar commenced its operations to Lahore on 2 January 1999.

Qatar Airways Commercial Manager in Lahore, Mr. Mustafa Alam Siddiqui, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 20 years of flying to Lahore. Lahore is an ideal destination to discover the rich arts and history of the most popular city in Pakistan. We look forward to introducing more visitors to the beautiful city and connect passengers to our rapidly growing network of more than 160 business and leisure destinations.”

Qatar Airways operates twice daily flights to Lahore and is serviced by Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft with a spacious environment throughout the entire aircraft. Due to the high demand for frequencies, the airline has 68 weekly flights to Pakistan, including 14 flights to Karachi, 14 Flights to Islamabad, 14 flights to Lahore and 7 weekly flights to Peshawar, Sialkot & Multan, and 5 weekly flights to Faisalabad.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar, is one of the fastest-growing airlines operating one of the youngest and modern fleets in the world, with more than 200 aircraft flying to business and leisure destinations across six continents.

The airline was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Lahore Flight Schedules:

Twice Daily

Doha (DOH) to Lahore (LHE) QR620 departs 20:10 arrives 01:30+1

Lahore (LHE) to Doha (DOH) QR621 departs 03:00 arrives 05:10

Doha (DOH) to Lahore (LHE) QR628 departs 02:15 arrives 07:35

Lahore (LHE) to Doha (DOH) QR629 departs 09:05 arrives 11:15

