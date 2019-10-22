Sindh governor apprises Qatar Consul General of grave human rights situation in IoK

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday apprised Consul General of Qatar Mashal Mohammad A. A. Ansari about the current situation of Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok), ARY News reported.

Sindh governor said that Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Qatar which had always supported the country in difficult times.

There was a large number of Muslims in occupied Kashmir, and no one in the world was paying any heed to the voice of innocent Kashmiris. The silence of human rights organizations was a major question mark, while the world media was also not discussing the issue, he added.

Imran Ismail said RSS goons were killing innocent people in the valley.

The international community should take strict notice especially Qatar should raise its voice against the barbarism.

During the meeting, the Consul General of Qatar invited Governor Sindh to attend a two-day long Doha Forum starting on December 14. The meeting also discussed various other matters of mutual interests.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells had urged India to respect human rights in occupied Kashmir.

She was speaking during the hearing on Kashmir by United States House Foreign Affairs Sub-committee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-proliferation, a sub-committee within the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“US supports direct dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi”, Alice Wells said.

