FM Qureshi meets Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Deputy Emir and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani arrived in Pakistan today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdul Rahman arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this afternoon accompanied by a Qatari delegation.

The Shiekh held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi who also received him at the air base upon arrival.

Matters pertaining to bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two in an one-on-one session.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told the visiting dignitary that Pakistan gave special importance to its relations with Qatar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Qatar in January this year during which measures to further strengthen bilateral relations came under discussion with the Emir of Qatar in a meeting between the two statesmen.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister had said that Pakistanis living in Qatar were bridging the gap between the two countries.

The trade volume between the two countries has crossed 2.5 billion mark recently which is seen as a massive achievement of the burgeoning relation.

