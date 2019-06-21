Emir of Qatar to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the royal guest at Noor Khan airbase.

Emir of Qatar will visit the Prime Minister House after his arrival in Pakistan. The distinguished guest will be presented guard of honour at the PM House.

The Emir of Qatar will also plant a tree at the Prime Minister house.

During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a dinner in the honour of the distinguished guest.

Qatar’s ruler will likely to attend an investment conference on Sunday. He will also call on President Arif Alvi at the Presidency.

The president will host a luncheon in the honour of Qatari guests on Sunday.

Qatar is expected to sign investment deals of around $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

In a statement today, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri says the visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan will contribute to strengthening the bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a social media post had earlier announced that Qatar will invest $22 billion in different sectors of the economy in Pakistan.

