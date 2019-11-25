Qatar Emiri Guard commander lauds Pak Army’s professionalism

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Qatar Emiri Guard Major General Hazza bin Khalil Muhammad Al-Shahwani called on Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest as well as regional security situation were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and expressed his desire for increased Pakistan-Qatar defence collaboration.

Earlier today, the Qatar Emiri Guard commander along with a delegation called on President Arif Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, the president asked Qatar to support Pakistan in its endeavors to highlight Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir before the world as well as to resolve the dispute amicably.

He said the fascist Indian regime is flagrantly violating the human rights of Kashmiris by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and by suspending their civil liberties. He added the BJP-led Indian government has adopted a hostile attitude towards all its minorities.

Comments

comments