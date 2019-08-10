Qatar releases 53 Pakistani inmates

DOHA: As many as 53 Pakistani prisoners have been released by the Qatari authorities on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a brief stopover in Qatar after completing his US trip, had met with Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and urged him to release the Pakistani prisoners in the country.

Most of the Pakistanis were nabbed by the Qatari officials owing to the expiry of visa or work permits. Pakistani embassy in Doha was completing their documents so as they could fly to Pakistan, sources said and added that soon they will arrive in homeland.

Read More: PIA brings back 322 Pakistanis stranded In Malaysia

Earlier on May 30, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had brought back 322 nationals stranded in Malaysia.

They were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari and Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan at the Islamabad airport.

These Pakistanis could not come back home earlier owing to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries in the last week of February following the tensed regional situation. High pitched slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised by the Pakistani nationals as soon the aircraft landed in Pakistan.

