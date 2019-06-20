Qatar ruler to arrive Pakistan on Saturday evening

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will arrive on a state visit of Pakistan on Saturday’s evening instead of noon as earlier announced, citing diplomatic sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the royal guest at airport.

Emir of Qatar will visit the Prime Minister House after his arrival in Pakistan. The distinguished guest will be presented guard of honour at the PM House.

After one on one meeting between PM Khan and Qatari Emir, delegation level talks will be held between the two countries, sources said.

Pakistan and Qatar will sign several memorandum of understanding during the visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will host a dinner in the honour of the distinguished guest.

Qatar’s ruler will likely to attend an investment conference on Sunday. He will also call on President Arif Alvi at the Presidency.

The president will host a luncheon in the honour of Qatari guests on Sunday.

Qatar is expected to sign investment deals of around $22 billion in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Qatari ruler will arrive Pakistan with top officials of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a social media post had earlier announced that Qatar will invest $22 billion in different sectors of economy in Pakistan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had earlier announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Qatar in January this year.

He had hoped that bilateral trade will further expand between the two countries in coming years.

