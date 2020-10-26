QAU advised to close departments having COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities have advised Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) to close concerned departments after five confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surfaced in the institution, ARY News reported on Monday.

District Health Officer (DHO) has dispatched a letter to the university administration advising to seal concerned departments.

“Standard Operating Procedures, (SOPs) should be enforced strictly in the university to avoid further spread of COVID-19 infections,” according to the letter.

The university (QAU) authorities should made compliance of SOPs compulsory in the departments, which will remain open, the letter advised.

“Those remain in contact with infected persons should quarantine themselves forthwith.”

It is pertinent to mention here that 49 educational institutions have been sealed after coronavirus infections reported.

As many as 707 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, soaring the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 143,836, Punjab 102,875, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Balochistan 15,810, Islamabad 19,002, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,846, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,180.

A total of 4,290,545 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 559 of the corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

