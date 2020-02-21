Celebrities come out in support of dwarf boy after bullying video goes viral

A heartbreaking video of a nine-year-old dwarf boy, Quaden Bayles in which he sobs uncontrollably while asking his mother for a knife to kill himself over bullying at school has triggered a massive outpouring of support from across the globe.

In the video, Quaden can be heard saying: “Give me a knife—I want to kill myself.”

Yarraka Bayles, from the Australian state of Queensland, posted the video on Facebook to raise awareness about the impact of bullying at school.

The video has been viewed over 15 million times since it was posted on Tuesday, turning the mother’s plea into a movement.

A number of celebrities have come out in support of the child.

Take a look: Horror, condemnation as dwarf child pleads for death after school bullying

Among them is Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who posted a video message on Twitter, telling Bayles: “No matter what, you’ve got a friend in me.”

“Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate,” Jackman said. “Everyone, let’s just please be kind to each other. Bullying is not OK, period.”

Apart from that, a Go-Fund-Me page set up by US comedian Brad Williams has raised almost $170,000 to send the child and his mother to Disneyland in California

“This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough,” Williams said on the fundraising page.

“Let’s show Quaden and others that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it.”

Comments

comments