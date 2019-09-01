Couple celebrate birth of quadruplets after four year of marriage

LAHORE: A couple from Punjab province celebrated the birth of quadruplets after the four years of marriage which brought the moments of happiness to the whole family, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The gifted couple was belonging to Punjab’s Daska city where the wife of Ali Raza gave birth to four children at a local hospital.

Dr Shazia Cheema told media that Mrs Ali Raza gave birth to three sons and a daughter. She added that both the mother and children were healthy.

According to reports, the quad’s birth spread happiness among the family and relatives who queued up at the Raza’s house to see the newly-born children.

Earlier on June 21, a woman had given birth to quadruplets in a private hospital.

A resident of Jallo Mor area of Lahore, Muhammad Qaiser, became a father to the quadruplets when his wife delivered 4 healthy babies.

The children were born in pairs of two each, two boys and two girls, revealed the medical staff at the hospital.

The children are out of danger and were delivered after a successful surgical procedure after which the medical staff at the facility presented the parents with gifts on their special occasion.

The parents have expressed a desire to get their children the best education possible as they grew older.

Comments

comments