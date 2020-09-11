Nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: ISPR    

RAWALPINDI: Nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 72nd death anniversary, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation, Director General (DG) ISPR said that under his leadership, Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state.

Nation pays homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Under his leadership, #Pakistan emerged as a separate sovereign state. “Quaid’s vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pak remains our goal. Together we shall achieve this, InshaAllah” COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 11, 2020



The army’s media wing quoted a message from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion saying that the Quaid’s vision of a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Pak remains their goal.

“Together we shall achieve this, InshaAllah,” the COAS said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 72nd death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed by the nation on Friday.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on September 11 – 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

A special ceremony of Quran Khawani and Fateha was held at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi, whereas, people from different walks of life also visited the mausoleum to lay floral wreaths on his grave.

Moreover, educational institutions and political, social, and cultural organizations organised special programmes to mark the day.

President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi today and laid a floral wreath at his grave and offered Fateha. The president also recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

While talking to journalists, he urged following the rules and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for achieving the goals to become a successful nation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Comments

comments