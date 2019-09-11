Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary observed nationwide

KARACHI: The 71st death anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Several seminars and programs were organised by different organisations and educational institutions in different cities to pay tribute to the great leader.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to his struggle on his 71st death anniversary.

Both the leaders paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah by laying a floral wreath on his grave, offered Fateha and recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book.

Expressing his views on the occasion, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle gave Pakistan, a separate homeland.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir also observed and commemorate the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday (today) with utmost reverence.

Muzaffarabad, as well as divisional headquarters of Mirpur, Rawalakot and all ten district headquarters of the liberated territory, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

