Quaid’s mausoleum closed for public amid coronavirus threat

KARACHI: As part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the metropolis, the government has closed mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and Bagh-e-Quaid-e-Azam for the general public, ARY News reported.

According to the administration, Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and the park have been closed for the public for an unidentified period.

Earlier on March 14, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had decided to keep the capital city’s major parks and zoo closed in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The parks that will remain shut include Lake View Park and Japan Park. According to officials, more than 16,000 people throng both these parks on the weekends.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities were mulling over shutting all large shopping centres and Panahgahs in Islamabad as a precaution to contain the virus spread. Shopping centres can be completely or partially shut.

