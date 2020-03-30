5.3 magnitude quake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. However, there were no reports of damages or injuries, ARY News reported.

According to the details, tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Lower Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Battagram and other areas of the province.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the depth of 35 kilometers in Afgahnistan, according to United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake created panic among the citizens as many came out of their houses in fear reciting the verses of the Holy Quran.

Earlier, Pakistan Metrological Department informed that another westerly weather system is likely to enter in Balochistan on Monday (today) that will grip upper parts of the country on Tuesday.

Under the influence of this system, scattered rain- thunderstorm with gusty winds and a few hailstorms is expected in parts of Balochistan and Punjab.

Widespread rain thunderstorm and a few hailstorm is also expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday.

Earlier on March 28, an earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale had been recorded that jolted the federal capital along with its adjoining areas.

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 176 kilometres inside the with its epicenter being deduced to be the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

