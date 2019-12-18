4.2-magnitude quake jolts parts of KP; no losses reported

PESHAWAR: A mild, magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Kohat, Swabi and other parts of the province, sending people out of their houses and on the streets.

The quake struck at a depth of 38 kilometers with an epicenter lying three kilometers South of Kohat, said the National Seismic Centre of Pakistan.

No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

Earlier on December 7, earthquake tremors were reported in some parts of Sindh along with adjoining areas.

First reports of the tremors had come from district Dadu in Sindh along with its adjoining areas. People in the vicinity had come out of their residencies, marketplaces reciting religious scripture and quranic verses.

The metrological department of Pakistan had measured the ferocity of the tremor at 4.5 on the Richter scale. The depth for the earthquake had been revealed to be 16 kilometers with its epicenter calculated 45 kilometers south-west from Dadu.

