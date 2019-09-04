‘Provision of quality education is the need of the hour’: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Wednesday said that provision of high standard education was the need of the hour, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Jam Kamal said that poor law and order situation in the province had affected education. He said stressed upon joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of the province.

On the occasion, he paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the homeland.

Read More: Govt committed to introduce uniform education system in country: Shafqat

Earlier on August 21, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had said that the PTI-led government was taking practical steps towards introducing a uniform education system in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood had said that a national curriculum council had been established to prepare a uniform syllabus.

He had said the uniform syllabus for class one to five will be completed by March next year. Then it will be enforced following a debate on it, the minister had added.

