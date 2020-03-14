Quarantine centre to be set up at PM House in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday decided to establish a quarantine centre at PM House for suspected coronavirus patients, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Raja Farooq Haider has directed the chief secretary to make quarantine arrangements at the newly constructed PM House for the suspected patients of the deadly virus.

Earlier on March 13, the authorities at one of the biggest quarantine camp established in the country at Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan area of Balochistan province had failed to implement basic measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak, growing fears of the virus outbreak.

According to details, people quarantined at the centre were allowed to roam freely, mingling and shaking hands with each other.

“Most of the people at the camp are not using masks, which are deemed necessary for preventing the transfer of the virus from one person to another,” the report had said.

