Quarantine centres again set up for inbound passengers amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the government has again set up Quarantine centres for inbound air passengers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the quarantine centres have been re-established in the federal capital under the revised inbound air traveler policy. The quarantine facilities have been set up at a five-star hotel and OGDCL’s rest house.

Meanwhile, senior doctors and other medical staff have also been deployed at the quarantine centres, the sources said, adding that assistant commissioners were directed to monitor the quarantine facilities.

The inbound air passengers will have to go through a mandatory rapid Covid test before leaving the Islamabad airport. The passengers will be moved to the quarantine centre for 10 days if they test positive for the virus.

The passengers will only be allowed to step into the city once they test negative of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan had Tuesday rolled out new conditions for all the passengers traveling to Karachi that they take mandatory rapid Covid test before exiting Jinnah International Airport.

