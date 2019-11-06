Queen Elizabeth always does her own makeup except for one day

Queen Elizabeth’s makeup routine has been revealed and it might surprise you. The monarch does her own makeup almost everytime except for one day.

According to a royal insider, the head of the state only uses a professional make-up artist once a year.

Her official dressmaker and close friend’s book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe revealed that the only exception to this ‘no makeup artist’ rule is on the holidays, before her yearly recording of the Christmas Speech.

For the speech which is broadcast live across the UK, the monarch hires make-up artist Marilyn Widdess to do her make-up prior to filming.

“You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup,” Kelly told People Magazine.

Queen Elizabeth joins fellow royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle who are also known for doing their own makeup mostly.

