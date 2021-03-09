Netflix’s smash hit The Queen’s Gambit is headed for the stage, reported Variety.

According to reports, the entertainment company Level Forward has acquired theatrical stage rights for Walter Tevis’ novel The Queen’s Gambit which was the basis for the Golden Globe-winning Netflix show.

Confirming the deal, Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz said, “It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater.”

“Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph,” added Becker and Dunetz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dreamxder

“The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”

The 1983 novel, whose miniseries broke streaming records on Netflix, follows the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon as she maneuvers her way through a male-dominated arena.

Comments

comments