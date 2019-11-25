Queen Maxima calls for use of technology to improve financial inclusion

UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima chaired a meeting on financial inclusion in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Pakistan has made advancement towards the financial inclusion but still more needs to be done.

Read More: US Dollar continues its steady climb against Pakistan Rupee

She stressed the need for use of technology to bring improvement in financial inclusion.

It was attended by the representatives of the UN Agencies, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Queen Maxima along with six-member delegation landed at the Islamabad airport via flight TK-711 earlier in the day.

She was accorded warm welcome by the officials of the Foreign Office and Dutch embassy.

During her visit, according to a statement, she will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides meeting with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

Read More: PSX is one of the world’s best stock market: Hafeez Shaikh

Queen Máxima will also attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

The Netherlands’ queen has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

Comments

comments