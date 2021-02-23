Queen plans TV special on same day as Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

The British royal family’s Commonwealth Day Service plans are set to clash with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey reported The Daily Mirror.

The Commonwealth Day Service, the last public engagement of Harry and Meghan as royals last year, has been canceled this year thanks to the pandemic, in lieu of which a TV special, A Celebration For Commonwealth Day, is planned with the Queen sharing her annual message in it.

Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

On Monday, Feb. 22, The Westminster Abbey announced that the show will be broadcasted on BBC One on March 7 – the same day as Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Oprah interview that has already been filmed and is being re-edited.

According to the official announcement, the program is set to feature ‘reflections’ from Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As for Meghan and Harry’s interview, it is said to be an insight into their life as royals and their explosive decision to quit their role as senior royals. The show is set to air at 8 pm Eastern Time, or 1 am in the UK on March 7.

Just last week, days after Harry and Meghan announced the interview with Oprah, Buckingham Palace said that the pair’s honorary military appointments and royal patronages would be returned to the queen.

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

“When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away. They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play,” a source revealed to The Daily Mirror.

“Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles. But things have significantly changed for them since they eagerly sat for Winfrey and poured their hearts out,” they added.

