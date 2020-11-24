‘The Queen’s Gambit’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched scripted series

Netflix’s latest sleeper-hit The Queen’s Bandit has broken a all-time viewing record to become its biggest scripted series ever.

The series, set in mid-20th century, follows Beth Harmon as she rises the ranks to become a master chess-player, and according to Netflix, was watched by a record 62 million households in a month.

A record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date. pic.twitter.com/TVC3p4i5Bv — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit was also trending in the Top 10 on Netflix in 92 countries, ranking #1 in 63 of those.

More fun facts related to The Queen’s Gambit: ♕ The series made the Top 10 in 92 countries & ranked #1 in 63 countries ♕ The novel has entered The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release ♕ Google searches for “How To Play Chess” have hit a nine-year peak — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

That’s not it. Netflix also shared that the series has prompted a newfound interest in the novel on which it is based, propelling it to The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release.

The Independent noted that the series is now just 2 million short of Stranger Things’ third season that raked in 64 million viewers in a month.

