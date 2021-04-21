Four killed, several injured in Quetta hotel blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed while several others wounded on Wednesday when a blast occurred near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk, ARY News reported.

According to the provincial government spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Jaffarabad Bilal Shabbir and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Aijaz Ahmed also injured in the blast that occurred in the parking area of a private hotel.

Rescue teams rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment. The government has declared an emergency in the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area and collected evidence.

Initial investigation has revealed the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was detonated, said police.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

He warned that terrorists could carry out similar terrorism activities in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that blast was planted in a car.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has condemned the blast and summoned a report from authorities concerned.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the blast and said that the Federal Ministry of Home Affairs is in close touch with the Balochistan government and a preliminary investigation related to the blast is underway.

وفاقی وزارت داخلہ حکومت بلوچستان کے ساتھ قریبی رابطے میں ہے اور ابتدائ تحقیقات کی جارہی ہیں جوں ہی دھماکے کی نوعیت اور نقصانات کا تعین ہو گا حکومت بیان جاری کرے گی۔۔ #QuettaBlast — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2021

