Three wounded including policemen in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: At least three people received wounds as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta city on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near Eastern Bypass.

The bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded, injuring two policemen and one passerby, police said.

The wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Moreover, law enforces called Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of explosion.

One person had lost life and around 12 injured in a blast that ripped through Tuk Tuk shoe market near mission road Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, on August 6.

The provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau talking to media has confirmed that one person was killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a result of the blast.

According to reports, two children were also injured in a result of the blast.

Earlier on July 23, at least two people had been killed and 23 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass, area of provincial capital Quetta.

The bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta.

