Quetta: Case lodged against Kuchlak blast

QUETTA: A case has been registered against the Kuchlak blast which rocked a madrasa yesterday, killing at least five people.

As per details, the case was lodged in a station of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

At least five people were martyred and 15 injured in a bomb blast during Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Balochistan.

The explosion took place in a Madrasa of Kuchlak town of Quetta during Zuhr prayers. As per sources, the explosive was placed beneath the carpet of Madrasa which was set off during Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta.

