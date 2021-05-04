Cellular phone service remains suspended in Quetta

QUETTA: The signals of all the cellular phone networks remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in Quetta apparently due to security concerns in view of the Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

The mobile phone service was suspended at the request of the Home Department of Balochistan.

The cellular service will be restored at 4:00 am Wednesday, according to provincial authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government and the National Command and Operation Centre had banned mourning processions across the province this year and allowed Majalis under the strict implementation of Covid SOPs.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government yesterday permitted Youm-e-Ali RA processions in the provincial capital.

In Lahore, the central procession was taken out from Mubarak Haveli in Punjab capital to mark the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali RA, amid a ban on mass gatherings due to the recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

