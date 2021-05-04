Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Cellular phone service remains suspended in Quetta

cellular internet services suspension Quetta

QUETTA: The signals of all the cellular phone networks remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in Quetta apparently due to security concerns in view of the Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the provincial capital, ARY News reported.

The mobile phone service was suspended at the request of the Home Department of Balochistan.

The cellular service will be restored at 4:00 am Wednesday, according to provincial authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government and the National Command and Operation Centre had banned mourning processions across the province this year and allowed Majalis under the strict implementation of Covid SOPs.

Read More: NCOC issues guidelines for Youm-e-Ali RA, Aitekaf, Eidul Fitr

Meanwhile, the Sindh government yesterday permitted Youm-e-Ali RA processions in the provincial capital.

In Lahore, the central procession was taken out from Mubarak Haveli in Punjab capital to mark the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali RA, amid a ban on mass gatherings due to the recent spike in Covid-19 infections.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM to inaugurate 900 MW Bin Qasim power plant next month

Pakistan

No exiting Karachi airport until Covid report’s negative, CAA tells passengers

Pakistan

COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh, infects 1122 others

Pakistan

NCOC decides closure of trade activities, markets and tourism

[X] Close