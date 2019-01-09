Quetta doctors continue strike for recovery of abducted surgeon

QUETTA: The police have failed to recover abducted neurosurgeon Dr Ibrahim Khalil after 28 days of the kidnapping incident.

The doctors associations have demanded early recovery of the abducted doctor.

The doctors of government hospitals have been on strike for last 23 days demanding recovery of the abducted surgeon.

The out-patient departments (OPDs) of Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex were closed due to the doctors strike.

Balochistan government constituted an investigation team to inquire into the kidnapping of Dr Shiekh Ibrahim Khalil, headed by SSP Investigation Quetta with members from various intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The team had to submit its report to the provincial government in 15 days.

The doctors, however, had expressed their dissatisfaction over the efforts of the Balochistan government and demanded it to formulate a comprehensive security strategy for the safety of doctors across the province.

The doctors affiliated with Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Young Doctors Association (YDA) and other doctors bodies have reiterate their demand from the government to ensure early recovery of Dr. Khalil from the abductors.

Unidentified individuals stopped neurosurgeon Dr Ibrahim Khalil in December, while he was on his way home from a private hospital on Zarghoon Road. The abductors forcefully get Dr Ibrahim Khalil out of his vehicle and kidnapped him in another vehicle and fled from the scene.

