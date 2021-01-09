PM lands in Islamabad following condolence visit to Quetta

ISLAMABAD: After his visit to Quetta to meet Hazara Community mounrers following Machh massacre, Prime Minister Imran Khan has flown back on Saturday to Nur Khan Airbase in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Accomapnied with federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the prime minister boarded special aircraft from Quetta earlier today and has safely landed on the Pakistan Airforce base in Islamabad.

In his Quetta visit today, the Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed India for being behind the terrorist acts in Balochistan and vowed that stringent security measures would be taken for safeguarding the Hazara community.

Speaking to digital media representatives, Imran Khan expressed regret over the brutal killing of the members of the Hazara community and said that they were facing genocide.

“Some terror elements have joined hands with Daesh and they are supported by India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan,” he said adding that the cabinet was apprised of attempts being made to fuel sectarian rifts in the country in March.

