17 people in Quetta discharged after ‘tested twice negative of coronavirus’

QUETTA: As many as 17 coronavirus patients have recovered in Quetta on Tuesday, Liaquat Shahwani, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, confirmed.

In a tweet, Liaquat Shahwani said the patients were discharged from Sheikh Zayed Hospital, after recovering their health.

 He said the patients were allowed to leave for their homes after being tested negative twice for the virus.

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 1,865, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

According to the report, there are 652 cases in Punjab, 625 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 58 in Islamabad, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

The number of patients recovered from the virus stands at 57, whereas, 25 Pakistanis lost their lives and 11 remain critical in different hospitals, according to the national dashboard.

