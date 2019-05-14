Quetta’s Satellite Town blast case registered

QUETTA: The First Information Report (FIR) of the Mini Market Blast, Quetta has been filed at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the Satellite Town Police Station SHO under terrorism charges of terrorism, murder and attempt to murder against unknown attackers.

At least four policemen were martyred while 12 others were said to be injured as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the city’s Mini Market area.

The injured were shifted to the nearest hospital and were being given medical aid; two injured officials were battling life and death circumstances and were reported critical.

PM Imran condemns blast, seeks report

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while condemning the Quetta terrorists’ attack has sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

In his statement issued here from Islamabad, the premier prayed for the martyred police officers and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

He had directed to provide best medical care to the wounded people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Mr Khan had said those who are targeting innocent people in the holy month of Ramadan did not have a religion. The government of Pakistan is determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

