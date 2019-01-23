Qureshi assures action against Sahiwal incident culprits

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has assured the National Assembly for a switch action against guilty of the Sahiwal shootout, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Usman Buzdar is an elected chief minister of Punjab, use of such words against him will not serve the democratic norms, this he said while responding to the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on the floor of the house.

The minister said that the Sahiwal incident was widely condemned in the government ranks and a team reached the spot on the directions of Punjab CM.

The members sitting on the opposition benches in the house started hue and cry during speech of the foreign minister, But Shah Mehmood continued his address to the chair of the Speaker.

Read more: Evidence against Zeeshan collected: intelligence sources

Qureshi said in the light of the Joint Investigation Team’s initial report, Khalil and his family members were declared innocent, while a time has been sought by the JIT to probe into Zeeshan’s matter.

“The kids of Khalil will be taken care by the government of Pakistan,” the minister contented.

He said governments in the past put such incidents on the back burner, but the incumbent government will present the report in the house and swift action will be taken against the guilty CTD personnel.

Qureshi urged the political parties to refrain from political scoring on the sad incident of Sahiwal shootout.

Comments

comments