FM Qureshi, Afghan counterpart discuss establishment of border market

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to increase bilateral trade volume, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the government was determined to establish a market along the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Hanif Atmar today, FM Qureshi stressed the need to finalize the draft of this bilateral agreement soon.

Intra-Afghan talks a rare opportunity for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said, adding that Pakistan always wanted a peaceful, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Afghan issue.

“Success of intra-Afghan dialogue is essential for peace and stability in the region,” he added.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

Read More: PM directs to fast-track establishment of markets along Afghanistan, Iran borders

Earlier on January 18, in an effort to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to fast track establishment of border markets along Pakistan’s frontier with Afghanistan and Iran.

Presiding over a review meeting in Islamabad regarding the establishment of border markets along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan and Iran, the premier had said the establishment of markets were vital for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments

comments