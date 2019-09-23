FM Qureshi urges Armenia to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday asked Armenia to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) contact group in New York, FM Qureshi urged Armenia to pullout its troop from Nagorno-Karabakh.

He said that Pakistan opposed any attempt to change the status of any disputed territory and hoped that Armenia, by complying with the international laws, will play its role to resolve the decades old dispute.

The foreign minister said that at least one million people had been displaced owing to the dispute since 1994. He said that the conflict was also a serious threat to regional peace like Kashmir dispute.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the unilateral move by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir had put the regional peace and stability at risk.

Talking to the deputy prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, FM Qureshi had said that Kashmiris had been facing inhuman curfew and severe torture by the hands of occupation forces in the held valley since August 5.

