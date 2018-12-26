Qureshi arrives in Moscow in last leg of his four-nation visit

MOSCOW: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Moscow, in final leg of his four-nation visit, ARY News reported.

Qureshi will meet his Russian counterpart and other top officials on Wednesday (today) to discuss the Afghanistan issue.

Pakistan’s foreign minister will discuss Afghanistan peace process, bilateral relations and key regional and international issues in meetings in Moscow.

Talking to Pakistan’s state news agency in Beijing earlier, the foreign minister said all regional countries have lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation process in conflict-hit Afghanistan.

Qureshi earlier visited Afghanistan, Iran and China during his regional outreach. He said all these countries have endorsed Pakistan’s efforts for resolution of Afghan conflict.

He said the Chinese leaders acknowledged Pakistan’s role and assured their complete support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said he held talks with leaders of Afghanistan, Iran and China and discussed new alliances and developments in Afghanistan and presented Pakistan’s stance over the issue.

