FM Qureshi briefs PM Imran Khan on China visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about his visit to China, ARY News reported.

In a meeting held here at the Prime Minister’s Office, FM Qureshi apprised PM Imran Khan about his engagement with Chinese foreign minister. He also updated the prime minister about Chinese viewpoint on Indian aggression.

The foreign minister said, “China has assured to support Islamabad’s narrative on Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council.”

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed that China fully supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir.

Briefing the media about his China visit, FM Qureshi had said that Beijing extended its full support to Pakistan’s decision to go to United Nations Security Council against India’s recent move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status through a presidential decree.

He had said that China again proved to be a true friend of Pakistan and added that Beijing considered the recent Indian move unilateral. The foreign minister had said that he conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on Kashmir during his meetings with Chinese leadership.

