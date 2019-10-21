FM Qureshi, CM Buzdar condemn unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday, ARY News reported

According to a statement issued from his office, both the leaders strongly condemned unprovoked firing on the civilian population by the Indian army cross the restive line of control (LoC) and paid tributes to the valor of Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the enemy.

Both also paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by martyred Lance Naik Zahid and other citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said that Pakistan’s armed forces were ever-ready to defend the beloved motherland. The chief minister regretted that India wants to push the region to war by targeting civilians in the garb of baseless allegations, read the statement.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India wants to destroy regional peace.

Read More: Indian shelling: Pakistan wants heads of foreign missions to visit LoC

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office had extended an invitation to the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive Line of Control (LoC) to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling.

According to diplomatic sources, invitations had been extended to heads of foreign missions in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot, and Nousehri sectors along the dividing line and observe the ground situation first-hand.

Indian forces had used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in the martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier.

Comments

comments