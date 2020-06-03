FM Qureshi, Canadian minister discuss COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Canadian minister for international development Karina Gould on Wednesday discussed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

Talking to the Canadian minister through video link, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was combating with the global pandemic with limited sources.

Underscoring the need for joint efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people from hunger.

Exchanging views on the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions, the foreign minister briefed the Canadian minister about the latest situation in Pakistan as well as the steps being taken by the government to cope with the challenge.

Apprising the Canadian minister about the current situation in occupied Kashmir, FM Qureshi said that India’s Hindutva ideology posed a threat to peace in the region. He maintained that Indian forces were involved in grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that India has been committing ceasefire violations and continuously targeting the civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

He urged the international community to take notice of India’s belligerent behaviour.

Comments

comments