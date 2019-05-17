FM Qureshi urges Chinese tech company to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President of Middle East Region of Charles Yang called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here in Islamabad on Friday.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Huawei Technologies president said that his company was going to make substantial increase in the investment volume in Pakistan, which would create economic opportunities in the country.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Pakistan offers best investment opportunities in technology sector.”

He said several international companies, including Huawei, were doing profitable business in Pakistan by taking advantage of business friendly policies of the government.

Earlier on April 9, then federal minister for information Chaudhry Fawad had said that Pakistan was an important country in Asia for investment in the field of technology.

He had stated this while speaking to Senior Vice President of ZTE and head of its Asia

Business Zhonghua Mei, who had called on him in Islamabad. The company’s chief executive officer in Pakistan Mao Zhixia and other officials were also present during the meeting.

