FM Qureshi calls for collective efforts to beat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need for collective efforts to defeat COVID-19 in the region, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they should take benefit from experience of each other to deal with the virus menace, ARY News reported.

In his message on the eve of four-country virtual conference against COVID-19, Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored the need for unity and multilateral cooperation to deal with the novel coronavirus.

He maintained that the cooperation should be beyond boundaries of nation, race or religion. The foreign minister lauded his Chinese counterpart for holding the conference.

Read More: COVID-19: PM Imran urges joint global strategy to protect labourers

Earlier on July 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world community to formulate a joint strategy to protect the vulnerable segments of the society especially the laborers from the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing an online global summit organised by the International Labour Organisation on coronavirus, the prime minister had said that labour class across the world had been affected most due to lockdowns imposed across the globe due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments