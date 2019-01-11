Qureshi seeks cooperation for creation of South Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has sought the cooperation of all the political parties for the creation of South Punjab Province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists in Multan, he said proposal to establish a separate Public Service Commission of Southern Punjab province is also under consideration.

Qureshi said the incumbent government is taking effective steps for the revival of the country’s ‘ill’ economy.

The FM said unemployment is a big problem and to meet this challenge there is need to promote investment in the country.

He said the trade deficit is getting narrow day by day due to prudent policies of the Imran Khan-led government.

“Unrealistic announcements by the former government of the PML-N in its last budget turned the situation from bad to ‘worst’,” the minister said.

Responding to a query, he said common men would have been overburdened if the government had accepted the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of the increasing rights violation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) as the situation is getting worst expeditiously.

To a question, he said a negotiated political settlement is required for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Back on December 14, last year, former prime minister and a senior leader of PPP Yousuf Raza Gilani had extended his party’s support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for creation of South Punjab Province.

He was talking to the media men after paying respects at Darbar Fareed in Pakpattan.

Gilani said PPP has always served masses and added we will support every move of creating South Punjab province, an old demand of the people living in the area.

