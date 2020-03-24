ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Bangladeshi and Spanish counterparts and discussed the COVID-19 crisis with them.

During the conversation with Bangladesh’s Minister for Foreign Affairs A.K. Abdul Momen, FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan considered SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the SAARC process, he reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ conference to enhance cooperation among member countries and development partners in health sector with particular focus on COVID-19.

He proposed that a video conference could be organised first in view of the prevailing situation.

Read More: FM Qureshi telephones various country’s counterparts to discuss coronavirus

Appreciating Pakistan’s offer, Foreign Minister Momen conveyed Bangladesh’s readiness to participate in the video conference.

Discussing the need to share resources, it was underlined that SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund should be placed under the Secretary General of SAARC and the modalities for its utilization should be finalized through consultations at the earliest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also suggested that SAARC should evaluate and coordinate on the economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19 and experts from the member countries should commence work in this regard immediately.

Read More: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for unity to beat novel coronavirus

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzales Laya conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in Spain.

He commended the steps being taken by the Spanish authorities, and in particular, lauded the heroic sacrifices of the Spanish health care workers. He also dilated upon the positive role of the 100,000 strong Pakistani community in Spain in standing in solidarity with their Spanish compatriots during the unprecedented crisis.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed deep concern over the continuing communication blackout in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which was depriving 8 million Kashmiris of critical information and essential medical supplies needed to effectively contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments