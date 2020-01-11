US-Iran tension: FM Qureshi to embark on three-nation tour from Monday

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to de-escalate ongoing tension in Middle East, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will embark on a three-nation tour from Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Foreign Office, FM Qureshi, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States to help de-escalate tension in the region.

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that FM Qureshi will arrive in Tehran on Monday and will hold important meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior leaders.

On the second leg of his tour, FM Qureshi will land in Saudi Arabia on January 13 and then he will leave for Washington, she added.

Earlier on January 8, expressing concerns over recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran was not beneficial for the entire region.

In a video message, FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan will play whatever role it can do to protect the region from war.

He said that Pakistan had decided to advance diplomatic relations with other regional countries for the peaceful resolution of tensions between Iran and the United States.

