FM Qureshi urges EU to continue Pakistan’s GSP Plus status

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed hope that due to positive economic indicators, European Union (EU) will continue Pakistan’s GSP Plus status.

Speaking at a luncheon arranged for EU member countries’ ambassadors in Islamabad on Thursday, FM Qureshi said that the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) will play an important role in improving bilateral relations and economic cooperation with EU.

He maintained that this plan will help increase trade volume and people to people contacts. The foreign minister asked the EU ambassadors to review travel advisory to Pakistan in view of improved security situation in the country.

He said that EU is the largest trading partner of Pakistan. FM Qureshi apprised the ambassadors on the deteriorating situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir, especially after 5th of August. He said India has put eight million people under siege in the occupied valley.

The foreign minister also apprised the ambassadors about Pakistan’s efforts in Afghan peace process.

The ambassadors appreciated Pakistan’s role in bringing stability to its western neighbor.

Read More: Portugal to support Pakistan on GSP-Plus status, says Chaudhry Sarwar

Earlier on December 3, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had said that Portugal will support Islamabad for getting extension in GSP-Plus status, a facility that provides Pakistani products a duty free access to the European market.

In a statement issued by the Governor House, Chaudhry Sarwar had hoped that Pakistan will get extension in GSP-Plus status.

