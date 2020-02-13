FM Qureshi hails fraternal, brotherly ties between Pakistan-Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday hailed fraternal and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FM Qureshi said that they wanted to create an economic strategic partnership with Turkey.

He maintained that a trade delegation comprising heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations is also accompanied by President Erdogan, adding that the visit will help boost economic and trade ties between the two friendly countries.

The foreign minister maintained that a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded. He said that they will encourage Turkish investment in the country.

FM Qureshi said that a new framework for bilateral cooperation will be finalized during the meetings with the Turkish president.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan and Turkey both were enjoying historical, religious and cultural ties and added that the two friendly countries always supported one and other at every regional and international forum.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the President House.

President Dr Arif Alvi had received Erdogan and Turkish First Lady at the President House. Children had presented bouquets to the Turkish President and First Lady.

Erdogan will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi on dinner hosted in his honour upon his visit to Pakistan. Both countries will sign various agreements on defence, railways, information, economy and trade.

