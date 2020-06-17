FM Qureshi hopes to woo back Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will woo back Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal), ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, FM Qureshi said that they will contact BNP-Mengal Akhtar Mengal to redress their grievances. The foreign minister said that he was ready to play a role to resolve the issues.

FM Qureshi maintained that he had met BNP chief in Quetta and tried to address his reservations.

Responding to a question, he maintained that at least 20 Indian soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh. The foreign minister said that no Chinese soldier had been killed in the clash.

He said that India was in disputes with all the neighbouring states. India may conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, he reiterated.

Read More: BNP-Mengal parts ways with PTI govt

Earlier today, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) had announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) coalition government after remaining part of the coalition for around 2 years.

This was announced by BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal during the National Assembly session here in Islamabad.

“I am officially announcing that our party is separating itself from the PTI government, Akhtar Mengal had said. The BNP-M chief had said that he would remain a part of the National Assembly and keep raising their problems in the lower house of parliament.

