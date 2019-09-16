Qureshi terms Indian Supreme Court verdict ‘victory of Pakistan’s narrative’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called the verdict of Indian Supreme Court ‘a victory of Pakistan’s narrative’ about the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said “Indian Supreme Court’s decision is a big success which has validated the account of Pakistan [on Kashmir issue].” The remarks of the apex court will also boost the confidence in Kashmiris, Qureshi added.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ordered Modi-government to restore normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The top judge also announced that he will visit Jammu and Kashmir personally, if needed, to check on allegations of human rights abuses amid security restrictions that have been in place since August 5, when Indian government ended special status to the state, as per Kashmir Media Service.

In another petition, filed by the former chief minister of occupied Kashmir and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Indian top court, today, allowed him to visit four districts of Jammu and Kashmir with riders.

Commenting on these developments, Qureshi stressed that Nabi will have to show a mirror to the world about the troublesome situation in Kashmir. He also called for media access during the visit of the Congress leader in the held valley.

